Video: Giants beat Dodgers on crazy close play at first base

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers began their huge series this weekend with an epic game on Friday night at Oracle Park.

The Giants scored in the third inning and led 1-0 for nearly the entire game. Then with two outs in the top of the ninth, Chris Taylor singled in the tying run. The teams traded runs in the 10th, and then it got tight again in the 11th.

The Giants had the bases loaded with one out and grounded out, bringing up Buster Posey with two outs. Posey hit a sharp ball up the middle on a 1-2 pitch and Trea Turner went to his left to field it. He set himself but still threw high to first, where catcher Will Smith was playing. The 5-foot-10 catcher had to leap to make the catch, which pulled himself off the bag.

Posey was able to step on first while Smith was off and was called safe.

The @SFGiants win and reclaim sole possession of first place in the NL West! pic.twitter.com/wE6p0YiyMa — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2021

The call stood upon a review, giving the Giants a 3-2 win in 11 innings.

That play was on Turner. He had time to make a better throw but screwed up by throwing high.

The Giants now lead the NL West by a game over the Dodgers.