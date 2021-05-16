Video: Jackie Bradley Jr. makes great catch to rob home run

Jackie Bradley Jr. was at it again on Saturday night with some great defense.

The Milwaukee Brewers center fielder robbed a home run from Ozzie Albies in the top of the seventh inning. Look at how high up Bradley went for this ball:

JBJ!! He climbs the wall to take away a home run from Ozzie Albies .#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Wy922j6mvU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 16, 2021

What a play! That ball looked like it was going to be a homer for sure, but Bradley went high up the wall at Miller Park to rob it.

Bradley, 31, is in his first season with the Brewers after spending his entire career with the Red Sox. He is struggling at the plate, but doing what we’re used to seeing from him in the field. This catch was very similar to one we saw from him a few years ago.