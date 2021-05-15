Video: Jarred Kelenic smacks home run for first career hit

Jarred Kelenic is a splashy prospect, so it was fitting that his first career MLB hit came with some pizazz.

Kelenic hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the third inning on Friday night for his first hit. He took a changeup low and away from Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale and sent it over the right field wall.

Kelenic’s home run put his Seattle Mariners up 3-1 over Cleveland.

The 21-year-old outfielder went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his MLB debut on Thursday. But he made up for the hitless game with his home run on Friday night.

Kelenic is one of the top prospects in MLB, and his arrival was long anticipated in Seattle. New York Mets fans though probably are bristling over his success. They are still upset with Brodie Van Wagenen for trading Kelenic for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.