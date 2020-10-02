Video: ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants were clueless on Yankees questions

Sports categories tend to be some of the most difficult for “Jeopardy!” contestants to conquer, and we saw yet another example of that with the episode of the long-running game show that aired on Thursday night.

The latest episode of “Jeopardy!” had a category that was dedicated to the New York Yankees. Things got off to a simple enough start with a clue about Babe Ruth, but it quickly went downhill from there. Let’s just say none of the three contestants studied their Bronx Bombers history before going on the show.

We didn't expect this category about the Bronx Bombers to bomb so hard. Oh well! @Yankees pic.twitter.com/i55Cpmj0l5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 2, 2020

Those clues weren’t exactly simple, but you would think even casual baseball fans could piece together one or two of them. That was not the case with this trio.

When you consider that even Alex Trebek has zinged “Jeopardy!” contestants in the past over their lack of sports knowledge, the Yankees debacle is not exactly a surprise.