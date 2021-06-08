Video: Joey Votto loved sticking it to s— talking Cardinals fans

Joey Votto was quite proud of his Cincinnati Reds for their huge sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis over the weekend.

The Reds swept a 4-game series at Busch Stadium from Thursday-Sunday. Not only was that a big accomplishment — one Cincinnati hadn’t done since 1990 — but sticking it to Cardinals fans felt great for Votto.

“We had some s— talking motherf—ers in St. Louis after the first series sweep. It’s kind of nice to go at their road ballpark and let them have it,” Votto said.

Votto was referencing a 3-game series in late April in St. Louis where the Cardinals swept the Reds. This was nice revenge for Cincinnati.

Votto has been out for a month with a fractured thumb and is returning on Tuesday. Not being part of the lineup for the sweep didn’t dampen his enthusiasm over the accomplishment in the least.

You shouldn’t be surprised by this reaction from Votto. He has shown in the past he loves dishing it to hecklers.

You can watch the video below: