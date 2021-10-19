Video: Jonathan Papelbon threw a real heater on ceremonial first pitch

The Boston Red Sox on Monday night hosted their first game of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. They brought out a familiar hero to help pump up the crowd with the ceremonial first pitch.

Jonathan Papelbon, who was a four-time All-Star with the Red Sox and won the 2007 World Series with the team, was called upon to throw out the first pitch. The former closer came out of the bullpen to Dropkick Murphys song “Shipping Up to Boston” to get the crowd going.

Papelbon sprints out from the centerfield tunnel to deliver the opening pitch! pic.twitter.com/Ax8gMpFCjP — Travis Lee (@TLee_WMTW) October 19, 2021

Papelbon took things seriously. He got to the rubber, did his motion, and unleashed a serious heater.

Jonathan Papelbon delivers the first pitch as “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” plays at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/VIkiyVoqd6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 19, 2021

The scoreboard showed that Papelbon hit 91 mph on the pitch.

Jonathan Papelbon just threw a 91mph fastball in for a ceremonial first pitch, at least according to the Jumbotron pic.twitter.com/BVZ8MXCQ39 — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 19, 2021

That’s pretty awesome. That was a tone-setting first pitch. From that point on, the Red Sox had all the momentum.

If you want to draw on some more Papelbon memories, check out his 2007 dance.