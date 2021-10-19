 Skip to main content
Monday, October 18, 2021

Video: Jonathan Papelbon threw a real heater on ceremonial first pitch

October 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jonathan Papelbon

The Boston Red Sox on Monday night hosted their first game of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. They brought out a familiar hero to help pump up the crowd with the ceremonial first pitch.

Jonathan Papelbon, who was a four-time All-Star with the Red Sox and won the 2007 World Series with the team, was called upon to throw out the first pitch. The former closer came out of the bullpen to Dropkick Murphys song “Shipping Up to Boston” to get the crowd going.

Papelbon took things seriously. He got to the rubber, did his motion, and unleashed a serious heater.

The scoreboard showed that Papelbon hit 91 mph on the pitch.

That’s pretty awesome. That was a tone-setting first pitch. From that point on, the Red Sox had all the momentum.

If you want to draw on some more Papelbon memories, check out his 2007 dance.

