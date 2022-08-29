Video: Ex-MLB player makes great catch in Savannah Bananas game

Josh Reddick’s MLB career appears to be a thing of the past, but he is still making an impact on baseball fields.

The former Oakland A’s outfielder played in a game for the Savannah Bananas on Saturday. The 13-year MLB vet made a spectacular catch on Saturday that went viral.

The Bananas were facing the Party Animals in a “Bananaball” game. Reddick was in right field when a hard line drive was smoked his way. Reddick took a few steps back and then made a great diving catch to snag the ball. He polished it off by taking a bow.

.@RealJoshReddick with an absolute SNAG in right field‼ pic.twitter.com/0yssthOVpG — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 27, 2022

Was Reddick playing that one slowly for the intentional dive? Maybe so.

Still, that was a great play, and one heck of a crowd-pleasing moment.

Reddick began his MLB career in 2009 and played his final season last year with Houston. He slugged 32 home runs for the A’s in 2012 and batted .314 for Houston in 2017, when they won the World Series. Reddick won a Gold Glove in 2012 and still has that defensive magic.

Reddick played in Mexico earlier this year. He’s set to play for an Australian team later this year. He said on Twitter that playing for the Bananas more in the future could be possible.