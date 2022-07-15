Video: Rockies pitcher has epic meltdown in dugout

The Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Thursday, but it would have been hard to tell based on Kyle Freeland’s reaction to blowing the lead in the middle of the game.

With the Rockies up 5-2 in the fifth inning, Freeland gave up three runs to allow the Padres to even the score at 5-5. He was pulled after having allowed five runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in four-plus innings. He let out his frustration in the dugout.

Cameras captured Freeland slamming a bat into the dugout roof at least three times, with debris falling from the ceiling to the ground due to the impact. The 29-year-old then chucked the bat to the side, and appeared to let out an expletive.

Kyle Freeland: Not happy Things are heating up in Denver!#TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/Vtv9y9Pi8x — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) July 14, 2022

Freeland signed a five-year, $64.5 million contract extension with the Rockies in April but has had a frustrating season so far. He has a 4.96 ERA and 4-7 record in 18 starts, with 69 strikeouts and 32 walks. Freeland is also tied for the second-highest opponent batting average (.278) among MLB pitchers and has given up the fifth-most earned runs (56). The Rockies are 41-49 and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Freeland’s meltdown might be funny in retrospect due to the fact that the Rockies won the game. What may not be funny, however, is the amount of money Freeland may have to fork over if any repairs to the dugout roof are needed.