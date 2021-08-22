Video: Lars Nootbaar makes game-saving catch for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, and it goes without saying that they did so with outstanding pitching. The result also would have been much different if not for a phenomenal catch to end the game.

St. Louis took a 3-0 lead into the ninth inning and closer Alex Reyes quickly retired the first two batters he faced. He then got into some trouble when he gave up back-to-back singles to Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds. With runners on first and second, Colin Moran roped a line drive to right field that looked like it had a chance to leave the ballpark.

Fortunately for Reyes and the Cardinals, Lars Nootbaar got a great jump on the ball and made a leaping catch. You can see the play below:

Had that ball gotten over Nootbaar’s head, it would have easily scored two runs. The Pirates would have then had the tying run in scoring position. That acrobatic grab was as timely as it gets.