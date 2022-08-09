Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run

A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week.

Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.

Take a look at this hanging breaking ball he launched for a huge 2-run home run in the fifth.

Jaron Lancaster almost hit a ball over the fence behind the fence pic.twitter.com/iYs5I7aW3f — Reece Nagaoka (@reecenagaoka) August 8, 2022

That was a bomb. He hit that beyond the scoreboard and to the second fence.

The Little League World Series is for 11 and 12-year-olds, though some of the older kids are nearly 13 by now. The good players have long outgrown the majors-size fields that go only 225 feet or so and will soon be playing on fields that measure around 300 feet. It seems like Lancaster is ready for that.

The youngster also happens to be pretty dominant on the mound too:

Jaron Lancaster should open a doughnut shop the way he's serving Ks by the dozen 🍩🏪 | #LLWS pic.twitter.com/cUoEwhOmde — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 7, 2022

Hawaii is in the driver’s seat to make the Little League World Series out of the West Region.