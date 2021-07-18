Video: Luis Rojas ejected, bumps umpire Jeremy Riggs

Luis Rojas was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a disastrous play in the bottom of the first inning.

Taijuan Walker was pitching and had the bases loaded with one out in the first. The New York Mets pitcher jammed Kevin Newman, who hit a swinging bunt down the third base line. Walker thought the ball was declared foul and effectively discarded it. However, he did not realize that home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs ruled it fair.

Luis Rojas has been ejected from the game after 3 runs scored on this ground ball up the third base line: pic.twitter.com/dDECsIlOpt — SNY (@SNYtv) July 18, 2021

The Pirates scored three runs on the play to go up 6-0. Rojas was furious over the play and got in Riggs’ face immediately. He even made contact with the umpire after being ejected.

Luis Rojas absolutely went crazy on Jeremy Riggs for that fair ball call. Never seen him that hot pic.twitter.com/RZUWBfiriI — Steven Merrill (@chiefstevfe_) July 18, 2021

Everything was falling apart for the Mets. They blew a 6-0 lead the night before. And in the first inning of Sunday’s game, the Mets committed two errors, contributing to the six-run inning.