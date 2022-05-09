 Skip to main content
Video: Max Muncy nailed in nuts on accidental cup check

May 9, 2022
by Larry Brown

Max Muncy hit in the cup

Max Muncy took an accidental shot to the family jewels on Sunday night.

Muncy was batting in the top of the fourth inning of his Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. Justin Steele threw a pitch in the dirt that allowed one of the runners to advance.

After blocking the pitch with his chest protector, Willson Contreras went to chase after the ball. He ended up reaching to Muncy’s groin area.

Yep, Muncy needed some time to gather himself after that reach in.

Muncy went 0-for-2 with two walks in the game. The inadvertent nut shot is a microcosm of his season. He’s batting just .138 with a .618 OPS through 25 games. The whole season has probably felt like a nut shot.

