Video: Max Scherzer prevented ceremonial first pitch

May 14, 2022
by Dan Benton
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets hosted the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on Friday night, and there was a special first pitch ceremony scheduled for Japanese Heritage Night. But Max Scherzer wasn’t interested in any of that.

As Mikio Mori, the Japanese Ambassador to the United States, attempted to the take the mound, he found himself blocked by Scherzer. The Mets ace was warming up and proceeded as if Mori didn’t exist.

Eventually, a Mets employee came onto the field and call Mori off.

There’s a level of intensity to Scherzer that every team would love, but it’s unfortunate Mori paid the price for that. He likely had his entire family in the stands for what was supposed to be a magical moment. Instead, he jogged off with baseball in hand and a mild level of embarrassment.

Scherzer, meanwhile, gave up just one run and struck out six over seven innings. But in the end, the Mets blew it late and fell to the Mariners, 2-1.

