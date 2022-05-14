Video: Max Scherzer prevented ceremonial first pitch

The New York Mets hosted the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on Friday night, and there was a special first pitch ceremony scheduled for Japanese Heritage Night. But Max Scherzer wasn’t interested in any of that.

As Mikio Mori, the Japanese Ambassador to the United States, attempted to the take the mound, he found himself blocked by Scherzer. The Mets ace was warming up and proceeded as if Mori didn’t exist.

Eventually, a Mets employee came onto the field and call Mori off.

This guy was supposed to throw the first pitch but Scherzer beat him to the mound and didn’t let him throw it. pic.twitter.com/qoB1u40LYG — Chris Chao (@Chaoscjc) May 13, 2022

It's Japanese Heritage Night at the Mets game and Japanese Ambassador to the US Mikio Mori was supposed to throw out the first pitch… but Max Scherzer did not let him https://t.co/WerJXxjgkE — Suzie Hunter (@TheSuzieHunter) May 14, 2022

There’s a level of intensity to Scherzer that every team would love, but it’s unfortunate Mori paid the price for that. He likely had his entire family in the stands for what was supposed to be a magical moment. Instead, he jogged off with baseball in hand and a mild level of embarrassment.

Scherzer, meanwhile, gave up just one run and struck out six over seven innings. But in the end, the Mets blew it late and fell to the Mariners, 2-1.