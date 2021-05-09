Video: Mookie Betts hilariously tagged in groin

Mookie Betts was humorously tagged in the groin on an accidental play on Saturday night.

Max Muncy was batting in the top of the fourth inning with runners on the corners and one out in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Angels. Muncy grounded a ball towards third on a check swing. The ball went foul but was fielded by Jose Rojas, who reached up to instinctually tag the runner in front of him.

When Rojas reached up for the tag, he got Betts in the manly region.

It's even more painful in slow motion pic.twitter.com/gGtaN4jvHa — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 9, 2021

Now that is a cup check!

Betts came up smiling afterwards, so he seemed fine. But that could not have been comfortable.

The Dodgers ended up breaking out with eight runs that inning and five more the next to take a 13-0 lead. Betts was removed once the Dodgers established a huge lead, but not before he knocked in four runs.