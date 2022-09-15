Video: Nats OF Cesar Hernandez completely botched throw home

Cesar Hernandez completely botched a throw home on Wednesday, giving the Baltimore Orioles a Little League home run.

Gunnar Henderson was facing Washington Nationals reliever Mason Thompson with runners on first and second with nobody out in the top of the seventh. Henderson’s Orioles were down 2-1 when he hit a line drive down the left field line. Hernandez went to field the ball and then completely butchered his throw home.

Take a look at this:

Gunnar Henderson Little League home run. And he didn't even lose his helmet. pic.twitter.com/Og9rat4dih — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) September 15, 2022

How does that even happen? He completely butter-fingered that ball.

Henderson was credited with a 2-run triple. He scored on the error by Hernandez. I’m still trying to figure out how Hernandez messed that up so badly.