Video: Padres fans go nuts over Fernando Tatis Jr.’s third home run

San Diego Padres fans went absolutely nuts over Fernando Tatis Jr.’s third home run of the game on Friday night.

Tatis began Friday’s Padres game against the Arizona Diamondbacks by going 3-for-3 with three home runs for four RBIs. Fans were excited about his homers in the first and second, but they exploded with elation after the third home run. Take a look at the fan reaction:

3 homer game. Tied for the league lead. @tatis_jr is amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/NKz6CZpbPW — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2021

That was awesome. Padres fans have been loving the action at Petco Park all season long, thanks to their great team and exciting players.

The three home runs gave Tatis 25 on the season, tying him for the league lead. The homer also increased San Diego’s lead in the game to 8-5.