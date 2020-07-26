Video: Phillie Fanatic tries to pump up cardboard cutouts, distract opposing pitcher

Fans are not allowed in MLB ballparks at the moment, but the Philadelphia Phillies mascot is not letting that get him down.

During Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Phillie Phanatic went to work trying to pump up all of the cardboard cutouts that were set up behind home plate at Citizens Bank Park. Marlins pitcher Robert Dugger had to have been annoyed.

Phanatic doing his best to get the fans phired up pic.twitter.com/TlEtdybdQi — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 26, 2020

The Phillie Phanatic looked more like a student section trying to distract a free throw shooter at a college basketball game, but you can’t blame him for making the best of a bizarre situation. Home-field advantage is going to be tough to come by this year.

The Phanatic is one of the most beloved mascots in baseball, and it didn’t take Bryce Harper long to show him some love after Harper signed with the Phillies last year.