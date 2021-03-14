Video: Pirates’ Tony Wolters somehow hit near groin while striking out

Tony Wolters struck out in a Spring Training game on Saturday, but that wasn’t the bad part of his at-bat.

Wolters was batting in the top of the sixth inning and facing New York Yankees sidearmer Darren O’Day. Wolters was fooled by a breaking ball inside and swung at the pitch. Not only did he strike out on the 2-2 pitch, but the ball also hit him right by his groin/upper thigh area.

Darren O'Day fools Tony Wolters so bad that Wolters gets hit while striking out. #Yankees #Pirates pic.twitter.com/Jgo9aICtIW — Justin Groc (@jgroc) March 13, 2021

Forget about the injury; his ego must be hurt after that. Ouch.

Wolters, 28, is on a minor-league contract with the Pirates and received an invite to spring training. He spent the last five seasons catching for the Rockies and has a career .238 batting average. Also credit to O’Day, who managed to pick up two balls with that one strike.

H/T New Era Radio