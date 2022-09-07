Video: Randy Arozarena busts security camera with home run at Trop

Randy Arozarena put the hurt on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and simultaneously did some damage to Tropicana Field.

Arozarena was batting in the bottom of the first inning against Boston with runners on the corners and nobody out. He took a pitch up and away from Rich Hill and smacked it to deep center for a 3-run home run.

Arozarena’s homer sailed over the fence and landed on a security camera that appeared to break.

🚨 𝟑-𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐘 🚨 Randy Arozarena puts the @RaysBaseball up early and takes down the security camera for bonus points 😂🎯 Watch ➡️ https://t.co/cL3k0tEc00#MLB | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/RDYGL3STbD — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) September 6, 2022

Tropicana Field isn’t a great stadium anyway, so it’s possible that camera was already broken, but Arozarena’s hit sure didn’t help.

That was Arozarena’s 19th home run of the season and gave him 74 RBIs. The Rays entered Tuesday tied for the top wild card spot in the American League.