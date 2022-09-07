 Skip to main content
Video: Randy Arozarena busts security camera with home run at Trop

September 6, 2022
by Larry Brown

Randy Arozarena put the hurt on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and simultaneously did some damage to Tropicana Field.

Arozarena was batting in the bottom of the first inning against Boston with runners on the corners and nobody out. He took a pitch up and away from Rich Hill and smacked it to deep center for a 3-run home run.

Arozarena’s homer sailed over the fence and landed on a security camera that appeared to break.

Tropicana Field isn’t a great stadium anyway, so it’s possible that camera was already broken, but Arozarena’s hit sure didn’t help.

That was Arozarena’s 19th home run of the season and gave him 74 RBIs. The Rays entered Tuesday tied for the top wild card spot in the American League.

