Video: Rays beat Dodgers on crazy final play in Game 4

The Tampa Bay Rays won Game 4 of the World Series 8-7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas thanks to one crazy final play.

The Rays were down 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Dodgers. Kenley Jansen entered the game to try and close things out for the Dodgers. Yoshitomo Tsutsugo struck out to begin the inning, Kevin Kiermaier singled, Joey Wendle lined out, and then Randy Arozarena worked a walk to put runners on first and second with two outs.

Brett Phillips was up, and he dropped a 1-2 pitch into shallow center field. Chris Taylor bobbled the transfer from his glove to his throwing hand, allowing Kiermaier to score the tying run. Taylor regrouped and threw in to Max Muncy, who then sent a relay throw towards catcher Will Smith.

Smith pulled his focus away from making the catch towards trying to put on a tag. As a result, he failed to catch the ball. Arozarena, who tripped and otherwise would have been caught in a rundown, was able to score the winning run.

Somehow only Taylor was charged with an error on the play. Smith deserved one too.

The Dodgers had a chance to go up 3-1 in the series, but they completely collapsed in the field with the comedy of errors on the final play. Now the series is tied 2-2, and the Rays have some momentum entering Sunday’s Game 5.