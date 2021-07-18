 Skip to main content
Video: Rougned Odor stares down Nathan Eovaldi after being hit by pitch

July 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rougned Odor staredown

Rougned Odor did not appreciate being thrown inside on Saturday.

Odor was facing Nathan Eovaldi in the bottom of the first inning of Saturday’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game. Eovaldi went inside with a 0-2 pitch that grazed Odor’s jersey. Odor gave a big stare down at the Red Sox starter afterwards:

If looks could kill, Eovaldi would have been dead on the mound.

Coincidentally, the next batter was Gary Sanchez, who also was hit on a 0-2 pitch.

The tough-guy display from Odor really shouldn’t be a surprise given his history.

