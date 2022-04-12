Video of catcher Sean Murphy hit in rear by pitch goes viral

Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy was hit in the rear by a pitch on Monday night, and the video clip drew plenty of attention online.

The Tampa Bay Rays used an opener for their Monday game before giving way to Chris Mazza, who had a rough go of it. Mazza came in with a runner on second and two out in the top of the first and faced Murphy, who was batting cleanup. He got a 0-2 count on Murphy before letting a slider get away from him. By the time the breaking ball started to curve, it ran into Murphy’s rear end.

People online loved the way Murphy tautened his tuchus to secure the hit-by-pitch.

The unusual clip of course led to some funny video reactions.

Felt like something was missing pic.twitter.com/U8riuHnYoq — Karaoke Khonshu (@StevSkabino) April 12, 2022

Dancer at Rest, Hands Behind Her Back, Right Leg Forward, by Edgar Degas French, modeled ca. 1895, cast 1920 pic.twitter.com/IDm7F0BQ0T — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) April 12, 2022

ball didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/McC4OYRzRL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 12, 2022

This video of Sean Murphy getting hit in the backside with a pitch is going to be the most viewed video on Twitter from this season isn’t it pic.twitter.com/QRooR6rcqN — Ryan Scott (@thegnomefighter) April 12, 2022

Congratulations to Murphy, who now has the most famous rear in the league, and possibly the most popular video clip of the MLB season. There is no truth to the rumor that Murphy once starred in a Buns of Steel workout video, although he did put his back into it.