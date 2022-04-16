 Skip to main content
Video: Shohei Ohtani bat flips, wears cowboy hat after big home runs

April 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Shohei Ohtani hits a home run

Shohei Ohtani on Friday finally got on the board with his first home run of the 2022 season, and he decided to add a second for good measure.

Ohtani smacked the first pitch of the game between his Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers deep to right-center for his first home run of the season.

That put the Angels up 1-0.

Ohtani also got his first opportunity to wear the cowboy hat, which is what Angels players wear after hitting home runs.

Then in the fifth, Ohtani absolutely destroyed a ball for a 2-run home run to make it 6-5 Texas.

Ohtani knew that one was gone and pimped his home run with a bat flip.

That must have felt great for Ohtani, who got off to a slow start over the Angels’ first seven games. Things were so bad for him that he even administered CPR on his bat recently.

