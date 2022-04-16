Video: Shohei Ohtani bat flips, wears cowboy hat after big home runs

Shohei Ohtani on Friday finally got on the board with his first home run of the 2022 season, and he decided to add a second for good measure.

Ohtani smacked the first pitch of the game between his Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers deep to right-center for his first home run of the season.

First pitch of the game ➡️ first HR of the season for Shohei Ohtani! #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/lIFyT2BPFy — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 16, 2022

That put the Angels up 1-0.

Ohtani also got his first opportunity to wear the cowboy hat, which is what Angels players wear after hitting home runs.

YALL….ITS BACK! Ohtani quickly makes it 1-0! 🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/uHVSH1kFSn — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) April 16, 2022

Then in the fifth, Ohtani absolutely destroyed a ball for a 2-run home run to make it 6-5 Texas.

Shohei again! And this one was CRUSHED. pic.twitter.com/FtOiZ3dmfY — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2022

Ohtani knew that one was gone and pimped his home run with a bat flip.

That must have felt great for Ohtani, who got off to a slow start over the Angels’ first seven games. Things were so bad for him that he even administered CPR on his bat recently.