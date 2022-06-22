Video: Shohei Ohtani absolutely obliterated tying 3-run home run in 9th inning

Shohei Ohtani was on fire for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night and absolutely obliterated a ball in the 9th inning.

Ohtani went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a whopping 8 RBIs, though his Angels lost 12-11 in 11 innings. First Ohtani hit a 3-run jack in the bottom of the sixth to bring it to a 6-4 game.

They’re a 10, but they don’t vote Shohei Ohtani for the All-Star Game 😬https://t.co/rxsD40jmzi pic.twitter.com/OVLiyX0hDN — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 22, 2022

Then in the 9th, Ohtani did it again. With two on, one out, and his team down by three, Ohtani delivered another 3-run home run. But he didn’t just hit a home run; he annihilated the pitch:

Shohei Ohtani crushes a three-run homer and has a career-high seven RBIs on the night. It left the bat at 113.5 mph and went a projected 438 feet. pic.twitter.com/TVjMbO6ZvL — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 22, 2022

That ball was completely clobbered. Even Ohtani had to admire his work.

As if his 7 RBIs to that point weren’t enough, Ohtani added an RBI sac fly in the 11th. Despite his 8 RBI night, the Angels still couldn’t win.