Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Video: Shohei Ohtani absolutely obliterated tying 3-run home run in 9th inning

June 21, 2022
by Larry Brown

Shohei Ohtani admires a home run

Shohei Ohtani was on fire for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night and absolutely obliterated a ball in the 9th inning.

Ohtani went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a whopping 8 RBIs, though his Angels lost 12-11 in 11 innings. First Ohtani hit a 3-run jack in the bottom of the sixth to bring it to a 6-4 game.

Then in the 9th, Ohtani did it again. With two on, one out, and his team down by three, Ohtani delivered another 3-run home run. But he didn’t just hit a home run; he annihilated the pitch:

That ball was completely clobbered. Even Ohtani had to admire his work.

As if his 7 RBIs to that point weren’t enough, Ohtani added an RBI sac fly in the 11th. Despite his 8 RBI night, the Angels still couldn’t win.

