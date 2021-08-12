 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 11, 2021

Video: Trea Turner went viral for smoothest baseball slide ever

August 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trea Turner slide

New Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner went viral this week for his unbelievably smooth slide into home on Tuesday.

Turner scored in the top of the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on a single by Will Smith. The way Turner slid in and touched home was so slick.

It’s like he just glided into the plate on that one.

The slide even looks awesome in reverse.

That was perfection. He looked like someone who just busted a breakdancing move on stage with the way he wrapped it up.

That marked Turner’s fourth game with the Dodgers since being acquired in a trade with the Nationals. He already has made his first big highlight with the NL West team.

The only slide into home that might be cooler is this one.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus