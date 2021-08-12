Video: Trea Turner went viral for smoothest baseball slide ever

New Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner went viral this week for his unbelievably smooth slide into home on Tuesday.

Turner scored in the top of the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on a single by Will Smith. The way Turner slid in and touched home was so slick.

This might possibly be the most satisfying slide i’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/OvhvFis8fY — 𝕃𝕒𝕨𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖(@TheBlazingKing_) August 11, 2021

It’s like he just glided into the plate on that one.

The slide even looks awesome in reverse.

That was perfection. He looked like someone who just busted a breakdancing move on stage with the way he wrapped it up.

That marked Turner’s fourth game with the Dodgers since being acquired in a trade with the Nationals. He already has made his first big highlight with the NL West team.

The only slide into home that might be cooler is this one.