Video: Xander Bogaerts pulled off field due to positive COVID test

Xander Bogaerts was pulled off the field during Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game over a positive COVID-19 test.

Bogaerts ran out to shortstop for the bottom of the second inning of the game but was called in by manager Alex Cora. That’s when he was informed about the positive test.

Xander Bogaerts was at shortstop to start the 2nd inning. @NESN cameras spotted Alex Cora waving him in. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/8jyeJnObXO — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) August 31, 2021

Jonathan Arauz went out to replace Bogaerts, who was 1-for-1 with an RBI in the game.

The Red Sox are in the middle of a struggle with COVID. Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo, Martin Perez and Matt Barnes are all on the COVID list. A few coaches on their staff tested positive, while others are away from the team as close contacts.

Now, the slipping Red Sox will be without Bogaerts for some period of time.

Boston entered Tuesday two games behind the Yankees for second in the AL East.