Video: Yordan Alvarez delivers another huge ALDS home run

October 13, 2022
by Larry Brown

Yordan Alvarez hits a homer

Yordan Alvarez on Thursday continued his hot hitting for the Houston Astros.

Alvarez was batting with a man on and two outs in the bottom of the sixth of Game 2 with his Astros trailing the Seattle Mariners 2-1. The Astros slugger took a 0-1 fastball from Luis Castillo deep to the opposite field for a go-ahead home run.

Castillo’s pitch was running away from Alvarez, which made the opposite field home run even more impressive.

That’s Alvarez’s second big home run of the series. In Game 1, he delivered a 3-run walk-off home run in the 9th to win the game. In Game 2, he helped Houston take a 3-2 lead.

Alvarez’s home run was Houston’s second of the game off Castillo. Kyle Tucker homered in the second to put Houston up 1-0.

