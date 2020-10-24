Walker Buehler makes some history with strikeout total in Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 3 of the World Series 6-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday night, and Walker Buehler’s pitching helped them get the win.

Buehler allowed just one run on three hits and a walk in six innings and left with a 6-1 lead. He struck out 10 batters in the outing.

According to MLB Communications, Buehler is the first pitcher in World Series history to record double-digit strikeouts in no more than six innings pitched.

Buehler has been dominant this postseason for the Dodgers. He’s 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA and a whopping 39 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Catcher Austin Barnes was highly complimentary of Buehler.

Barnes on Buehler: “That might have been the best I’ve ever seen his stuff.” — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) October 24, 2020

Buehler says a fearless approach has helped him pitch well in the pressure situations.

“I feel like I’ve failed in these moments. I’ve taken the failures that I’ve had and tried to learn from them,” Buehler said in his postgame interview on FOX.

The Dodgers now have a 2-1 series lead.