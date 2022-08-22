Video: Whit Merrifield hits strange double-doink home run

The Toronto Blue Jays failed to sweep the New York Yankees in a 4-2 loss on Sunday, but Whit Merrifield managed to hit a unique first home run as a Blue Jay.

During the third inning, Merrifield hit a deep fly ball to right-center field off of Nestor Cortes Jr.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks watched the ball sail over his head and bounce off the top of the wall directly in front of the Yankee bullpen. But Merrifield’s ball did not go directly over the wall. Instead, it took a second bounce before falling over the fence for a home run.

Merrifield finished the game with two walks in addition to his solo home run.

The Blue Jays acquired Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals in a surprise trade during the final moments of the August 2 MLB deadline.

The two-time All-Star faced backlash for saying he would consider getting the COVID vaccine if traded to a playoff contender. Merrifield has played in three home games for Toronto, and would not have been able to enter Canada if he were still unvaccinated.

In 108 games this season, Merrifield has hit .241 with seven home runs and 44 RBI with a .645 OPS. He has struggled in 13 games with Toronto, however, with just one homer and two RBI.