White Sox All-Star announces he has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Chicago White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks on Sunday announced some difficult news.

Hendriks shared via Instagram that he recently was diagnosed with Non-Hodkin’s Lymphoma. He will begin undergoing treatment on Monday.

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms,” Hendriks said.

“Recently I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to emrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

“My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

Hendriks, 33, is entering his third season with the White Sox. He has elevated his game and made three straight All-Star teams. Last season, Hendriks was 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 37 saves with 85 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. He led the AL the year before with 38 saves.