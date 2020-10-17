Will Smith homers off Will Smith in historic matchup

Baseball fans were treated on Friday to a matchup they were dying for, and they got one crazy result.

In the top of the sixth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, Will Smith the catcher faced Will Smith the pitcher.

The Dodgers had two on and two out and were trailing 2-1 with catcher Will Smith at the plate. Atlanta brought pitcher Will Smith in the batter before, and he walked Max Muncy to put runners on first and second. Then on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, catcher Will Smith smacked a 3-run home run to deep left field.

Will Smith vs. Will Smith. Advantage, Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/RxjuhY5hek — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2020

That was a huge blow. It made the score 4-2 and gave the Dodgers their first lead of the game. They added three more runs the following inning on an RBI single by Mookie Betts and 2-run home run by Corey Seager.

The two Smiths have actually faced each other before. Catcher Will Smith struck out in 2019 in his lone plate appearance against pitcher Will Smith. But Friday’s matchup marked the first time in postseason history since the Expansion Era in 1961 that two players with the same name faced each other.

Will Smith homered off Will Smith, in the 1st same-name PA in postseason history It's the 1st time in at least the Expansion Era (since 1961) that a batter homered off a pitcher with the same name (including regular-season matchups, since this was 1st PS PA) (h/t @EliasSports) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 17, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the rare matchup produced an exciting result.