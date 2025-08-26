Larry Brown Sports

Willson Contreras throws his bat during ejection meltdown

Willson Contreras lost his cool and then some during Monday’s game.

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Contreras was ejected on Monday vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the bottom of the seventh inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Contreras was called out on an 0-2 pitch at the knees.

Contreras did not agree with the call by home plate umpire Derek Thomas and had a few words for Thomas as he was walking back to the dugout. Thomas then ejected Contreras from the game, leading to Contreras doing a 180 back towards Thomas and having to be restrained by multiple coaches.

With the bat still in his hand, Contreras threw down his helmet in anger. He then chucked away his bat, and it promptly hit a Cardinals staffer in the face area. Contreras then continued his tantrum by throwing a tub of HI-CHEW candies onto the field.

Here is the full video of the sequence.

The Pirates’ home broadcast caught another angle of Contreras’ meltdown as well.

St. Louis held on to win the game by a final of 6-5. But Contreras came away looking pretty bad there, especially amid a pitch that was well within the zone. The three-time MLB All-Star has had his temper issues flare up many times before and also sparked a benches-clearing incident just last month.

