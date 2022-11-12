 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 12, 2022

World Series MVP gets new gig on Monday

November 12, 2022
by Dan Benton
Read
Jeremy Pena pointing

Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates after his solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday.

But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working the drive-thru window. His shift begins at noon.

Peña’s appearance at Raising Cane’s is just the latest in a series made by Astros players. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker all made stops at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores throughout the Houston area this week, while Yordan Alvarez and Cristian Javier appeared at different DICK’s Sporting Goods stores.

Fans camped out at all five locations and a similar frenzy is expected at Raising Cane’s.

Peña hit .400/.423/.600 with one home run and three RBI during the Astros’ 4-1 series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He is the first rookie hitter to be named World Series MVP in MLB history.

Article Tags

Houston AstrosJeremy Peña
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus