World Series MVP gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday.

But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working the drive-thru window. His shift begins at noon.

Have confirmed with Raising Cane’s that Jeremy Peña, ALCS and World Series MVP, will work the drive-thru window at their 7009 Gulf Freeway location Monday during lunch time. @Jpena221 delivered for the @astros. No doubt he’ll deliver for @raisingcanes. pic.twitter.com/rsVIRKtjBL — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 11, 2022

Peña’s appearance at Raising Cane’s is just the latest in a series made by Astros players. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker all made stops at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores throughout the Houston area this week, while Yordan Alvarez and Cristian Javier appeared at different DICK’s Sporting Goods stores.

Fans camped out at all five locations and a similar frenzy is expected at Raising Cane’s.

Peña hit .400/.423/.600 with one home run and three RBI during the Astros’ 4-1 series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He is the first rookie hitter to be named World Series MVP in MLB history.