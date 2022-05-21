Xander Bogaerts leaves game after collision with Alex Verdugo

Xander Bogaerts left Friday night’s Boston Red Sox’s 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners after getting hurt in a collision with teammate Alex Verdugo.

Boston was leading 4-2 in the top of the 8th inning with one out and J.P. Crawford at the plate. Crawford hit a fly ball to shallow left field.

Bogaerts drifted back to try and make the catch. As he backpedaled, he collided with Verdugo, who slid to try and make the catch.

Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo both stayed in the game after a scary collision pic.twitter.com/mshhWZap0U — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 21, 2022

That looked bad.

Bogaerts stayed in for the rest of the top of the eighth, but he was lifted for pinch hitter Franchy Cordero in the bottom half of the inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora later said that Bogaerts was day-to-day with lower back discomfort.

Cora on Bogaerts: Lower back discomfort. Day-to-day. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 21, 2022

Bogaerts went 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored before exiting the game. He’s batting .326 with an .853 OPS this season.

The Red Sox got a lift from Trevor Story, who hit a grand slam a day after his 3-homer game. Previously a disappointment, Story is finally coming alive for Boston and has knocked in 27 runs this season.