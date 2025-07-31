Yankees acquire 2-time All-Star pitcher in trade

One of the top relief pitchers available on the trade market is headed to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees on Thursday acquired right-handed reliever David Bednar in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to multiple reports.

Bednar has spent the last five seasons in Pittsburgh and been one of the best relievers in baseball for much of that time. He has a 2.37 ERA and 17 saves in 42 appearances this year. Bednar has struck out 51 batters in 38 innings and does not have a blown save.

Bednar made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2022 and 2023. The latter was his best season, as he posted a 2.00 across 66 appearances and had a career-high 39 saves.

Though he had a rough campaign in 2024 with a 5.77 ERA in 62 appearances, Bednar has bounced back this season.

The Yankees entered Thursday with a record of 59-49 and four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. They have dealt with injuries in their bullpen all year, which is why they had made it a priority to find at least one top-tier reliever at the deadline. They have accomplished that with the addition of Bednar.

While the Yankees may have tried to pull off a much flashier blockbuster deal, Bednar should be a huge help for them down the stretch.