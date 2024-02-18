Yankees reportedly still interested in 1 star player

The New York Yankees are still in wait-and-see mode regarding one star player, even with spring training getting underway.

The Yankees have maintained their interest in free agent starter Blake Snell, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The team is hoping that Snell will either lower his contract demands or be open to a short-term contract.

Snell turned down a five-year, $150 million offer from the Yankees earlier in the offseason. One would figure that would be the range that Snell would have to accept for them to circle back. Nightengale does note that the Yankees would be open to paying Snell as much as $35 million per year if he were willing to accept a short-term deal.

Despite his status as the reigning NL Cy Young winner, Snell has not attracted a very robust market during the offseason. The Yankees have long had interest, but they are said to be the only team to have presented a concrete offer.

With spring training already underway, Snell may have to accept a short-term deal at this point. If he is, the Yankees certainly appear to be a logical destination.

Snell posted a 2.25 ERA in 32 starts with the San Diego Padres last season. The 31-year-old has only managed to pitch 180 innings twice in his eight-year career, which may be a factor behind the reluctance behind some teams to commit to him long-term.