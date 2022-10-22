Yankees cost themselves with huge defensive error in Game 3

The New York Yankees cost themselves dearly with a huge defensive error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Saturday night against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Yankees had two outs and the bases were empty for catcher Christian Vazquez. Vazquez hit a fly ball to right-center field, in between Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader.

There was a miscommunication between the outfielders, and Vazquez’s ball hit the ground, allowing him to reach base.

Bader and Judge with a miscommunication and this ball falls in, Christian Vázquez also went out of the baseline but remains at first pic.twitter.com/KyQqfWI1pu — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 22, 2022

You can’t make mistakes like that in the postseason, because playoff teams will make you pay. And boy did the Astros ever make the Yankees pay.

The next batter was Chas McCormick, who hit a 2-run home run off Gerrit Cole.

That hurts. The Astros are too good of a team to give an extra out to, and that made the score 2-0.

Maybe Aaron Boone will tell us that ball wouldn’t have been out if the roof were closed and they were in Houston.