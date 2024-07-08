Fan goes viral for his awesome moment during Yankees-Red Sox game

One New York Yankees fan was arguably able to generate more excitement than the team did during the Yankees’ Sunday showdown against the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees’ bats went silent in a 3-0 defeat against their division-rival Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

The game was a pitchers’ duel through six innings as both Yankees’ Luis Gil and Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford kept the game scoreless entering the 7th inning.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers’ solo home run broke the tie with one out in the top of the 7th. The ball was caught by the aforementioned Yankees fan, who just happened to have a cannon for an arm. The fan loaded up his throw and launched the ball just shy of the infield on its first bounce.

Yankees probably should start warming this guy up in the bullpen

pic.twitter.com/TYX4aZ4I5a — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2024

The Yankees fan nearly got Devers’ 373-foot home run ball to roll all the way back to the plate.

The Pinstripes went three up, three down in six of the game’s nine innings. They grounded into two double plays and never had more than four batters step up to the plate in a single inning.