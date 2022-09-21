Yankees fans had cool gesture with Aaron Judge home run ball

Aaron Judge on Tuesday night hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball.

Judge led off the bottom of the 9th with a solo home run to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 8-5. Here is a look at the home run:

Take a bow, Aaron Judge!! Home run No. 60 in all of its glory! pic.twitter.com/9f3F853npk — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 21, 2022

The home run was Judge’s 60th of the season, making him just the third ever American League player to hit 60 home runs (fellow Yankees Roger Maris and Babe Ruth are the others).

20-year-old fan Michael Kessler, who attended the game with three friends, got Judge’s home run ball. He gave it to the Yankees slugger, feeling it was his to have since he accomplished the feat.

Yankees got Aaron Judge’s 60th homer ball back. Four college kids had it, told security they wanted Judge to have it, that it was his accomplishment. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 21, 2022

The Yankees arranged for a meet-and-greet between the four fans and Judge. The Yankees outfielder hooked up the players with autographed memorabilia in exchange for the 60th home run ball back.

Met the man himself! I live with that guy @mikess1211 judge is the nicest guy pic.twitter.com/GhBlE5uE3B — JD Johnstone (@JohnstoneJD) September 21, 2022

Aaron Judge got the 60th HR ball back. Four fans shared a clubhouse meet and greet that includes photos with Judge. They each got signed balls, and the fan who caught the ball got a signed bat, per Yanks PR. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 21, 2022

The fun didn’t end with Judge’s home run. The Yankees kept the rally going with a double, walk and single to load the bases. They won on a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton.

Yankees fans may demand a lot out of their players and have high standards, but they can also be classy, like these kids.