 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 20, 2022

Yankees fans had cool gesture with Aaron Judge home run ball

September 20, 2022
by Larry Brown

Aaron Judge hits a ball

Aaron Judge on Tuesday night hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball.

Judge led off the bottom of the 9th with a solo home run to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 8-5. Here is a look at the home run:

The home run was Judge’s 60th of the season, making him just the third ever American League player to hit 60 home runs (fellow Yankees Roger Maris and Babe Ruth are the others).

20-year-old fan Michael Kessler, who attended the game with three friends, got Judge’s home run ball. He gave it to the Yankees slugger, feeling it was his to have since he accomplished the feat.

The Yankees arranged for a meet-and-greet between the four fans and Judge. The Yankees outfielder hooked up the players with autographed memorabilia in exchange for the 60th home run ball back.

The fun didn’t end with Judge’s home run. The Yankees kept the rally going with a double, walk and single to load the bases. They won on a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton.

Yankees fans may demand a lot out of their players and have high standards, but they can also be classy, like these kids.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus