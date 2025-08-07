Yankees fans all had the same complaint after Devin Williams’ latest blown game

New York Yankees fans are growing sick and tired of seeing Devin Williams blow games for their team, and that’s led them to make a similar comment.

Williams entered a scoreless game on Tuesday between his Yankees and the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the 8th inning. He allowed two runs and had to be relieved by Mark Leiter Jr. The Yankees lost the game 2-0. That was the fourth straight appearance in which Williams had allowed runs. The reliever had also failed to close out a 5-4 game in the 9th inning the previous night, and the Yankees went on to lose that game in extra innings.

The poor pitching from Williams has led to complaints that the team caved on its longstanding facial hair policy for him, only for him to stink.

Devin Williams forcing the Yankees to change their facial hair policy and proceeding to stink up the joint is very funny — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) August 5, 2025

The downfall of the Yankees season being the closer they changed their facial hair rule for after almost half a century is so poetic. You couldn’t script it better.



Devin Williams should’ve been DFA’d a month ago. Boone and Cash dragging the ship down with him. — alex tsiolas (@tsiolas_88) August 6, 2025

Hal Steinbrenner changed the facial hair policy after Devin Williams kicked and screamed about shaving his beard



Fast forward, Devin Williams has declined so badly that he probably shouldn’t even get a QO (he might take it) — Brian (@NYY_Brian) August 5, 2025

Trash. Trash. Trash. The only thing Devin Williams will be known for is the guy who forced the Yankees to change a century long rule on facial hair. After how his season has gone, they should change it back. This clown doesn’t deserve to be the one associated with the change. pic.twitter.com/rMsKyrav3k — Jared DeBrizzi (@feelthebreeze34) August 6, 2025

Let it be known that the Yankees changed their facial hair tradition policy to accommodate Devin Williams



I think it’s time they bring it back, the bullpen has been cursed all season pic.twitter.com/OB9JPmyBD7 — Uncovered MLB (@UncoveredMLB) August 6, 2025

Just remember: Brian Cashman {along with Hal Steinbrenner}abandoned a 50 year facial hair policy to appease Devin Williams because Williams felt “uncomfortable.”



Devin currently has pitched to 5.44 ERA this season.



Boone deserves to be fired, & so does Brian Cashman! pic.twitter.com/kMvfFxxIIZ — 🎭ChaosCentral🎭 (@Michigan4Str8) August 6, 2025

The Yankees announced in February that they were eliminating their longstanding rule that concerned facial hair for players. Williams’ complaints were the reason the Yankees made the policy change. The 30-year-old reliever, who had a big beard when pitching for the Brewers, had said that the policy would be a consideration for him in free agency.

Now, after rocking that boat, Williams has gone 3-4 with a 5.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in what has been by far the worst season of the two-time All-Star’s career. Maybe his focus was on the wrong things.