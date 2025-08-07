Larry Brown Sports

Yankees fans all had the same complaint after Devin Williams’ latest blown game

Devin Williams delivers a pitch
Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Yankees fans are growing sick and tired of seeing Devin Williams blow games for their team, and that’s led them to make a similar comment.

Williams entered a scoreless game on Tuesday between his Yankees and the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the 8th inning. He allowed two runs and had to be relieved by Mark Leiter Jr. The Yankees lost the game 2-0. That was the fourth straight appearance in which Williams had allowed runs. The reliever had also failed to close out a 5-4 game in the 9th inning the previous night, and the Yankees went on to lose that game in extra innings.

The poor pitching from Williams has led to complaints that the team caved on its longstanding facial hair policy for him, only for him to stink.

The Yankees announced in February that they were eliminating their longstanding rule that concerned facial hair for players. Williams’ complaints were the reason the Yankees made the policy change. The 30-year-old reliever, who had a big beard when pitching for the Brewers, had said that the policy would be a consideration for him in free agency.

Now, after rocking that boat, Williams has gone 3-4 with a 5.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in what has been by far the worst season of the two-time All-Star’s career. Maybe his focus was on the wrong things.

