Yankees fans clown Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for ill-timed trash talk

April 6, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shushing the Yankees crowd

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Saturday tried to shush the crowd at Yankee Stadium in New York City, N.Y. Things didn’t exactly go as planned for the 25-year-old slugger.

Guerrero opened the top of the 7th inning with a 362-foot home run into the short porch in right field. Guerrero taunted the crowd as he trotted around the bases.

The 3-time All-Star put his finger to his lips in a gesture to quiet the Yankees fans in attendance. They responded with even louder boos.

Yankees fans on X were puzzled by Guerrero’s trash talk given that his team was still down 9-3 after his solo shot.

Despite drawing the ire of some Yankees fans, Guerrero’s home run trot may have woken up the Blue Jays’ bats. Toronto plated three runs each in the 7th and 9th innings to trim the deficit to one.

The Blue Jays’ comeback, however, fell just short as the Bronx Bombers came away with the 9-8 win. The Blue Jays outhit the Yankees 12-10.

Guerrero went 1-of-4 with 1 walk and 1 home run. The Blue Jays star is hitting just .182 over Toronto’s first nine games this season.

