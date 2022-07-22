Yankees facing major choice in Juan Soto trade?

The New York Yankees have been listed as one of the teams with interest in trading for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. If they were to do so, however, they would be making a major choice about their future of their franchise.

The Yankees have gained some traction in talks regarding Soto this week, according to Andy Martino of SNY, though they are still not viewed as the most likely destination. Martino notes, however, that by acquiring Soto, the Yankees would essentially be closing the door on retaining Aaron Judge beyond the 2022 season.

Judge is a free agent at the end of the season after turning down a significant contract offer in spring training. Soto has two years remaining on his current contract, but they are expensive arbitration seasons, and the contract he turned down is an indication of how much he will cost to retain long-term.

The appeal for the Yankees is, in a season with a potential World Series in their sights, they could pair Judge and Soto for a devastating combination in the middle of the order. Ultimately, though, they do not even appear to be the frontrunner in trade talks.