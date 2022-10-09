Yankees leave Aroldis Chapman off playoff roster as punishment

Aroldis Chapman continues to disappoint the New York Yankees in new ways.

The Yankees left Chapman off their ALDS roster as punishment. Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Chapman missed a team workout and did not have an acceptable excuse.

The southpaw reliever was supposed to throw a live batting practice but missed it. Chapman has since traveled home to Miami.

The Yankees are hosting Cleveland in the ALDS, which is a best-of-5 series. The first two games will be played in the Bronx.

The Yankees are considering more discipline for Chapman beyond leaving him off the playoff roster for the ALDS.

Chapman’s punishment does not mean that he won’t pitch at all in the postseason. Teams have a chance to choose their rosters before each series, so if the Yankees advance to the ALCS, they could still add Chapman.

The discipline adds to what has been a disappointing season for the 34-year-old. Chapman is 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. Both marks are the worst of his career.