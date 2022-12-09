1 AL team being linked to Carlos Rodón

The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big.

Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom has signed with the Texas Rangers.

Jack Curry of YES Network then reported on Thursday that the Yankees view Rodón as a “great fit” for them and tried to acquire the left-hander prior to last season’s trade deadline.

The Yankees tried to acquire Rodon before the trade deadline, but talks with the Giants never gained much traction. So they've had interest in him for a while. In addition to his talent and swing & miss stuff, Yankees like his toughness. They see him as a great fit in NY market. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) December 8, 2022

Rodón spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox. He signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants last season. Rodón opted out of the second year of his deal with the Giants after starting a career-high 31 games and going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA.

Rodón spoke during Spring Training last year about the possibility of pitching for the Yankees. He seemed very open to the idea.

Carlos Rodón had this to say about the prospect of joining the Yankees back in Spring Training 👀 Where does he land? pic.twitter.com/FJaVZp52De — R2C2 (@R2C2) December 8, 2022

The Yankees have committed $40 million per year to Judge for the next nine seasons. They would likely have to pay Rodón something in the same range in terms of annual salary.

Adding a front-line starter like Rodón would certainly help the Yankees close the gap between them and the Houston Astros, who swept New York in the ALCS last season.