Yankees cut minor leaguer for allegedly selling stolen equipment

The New York Yankees cut a fairly highly-touted minor league prospect last week for a very unusual reason.

The Yankees released outfield prospect Jake Sanford last week over allegations that he stole teammates’ equipment and attempted to sell it online, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. Sanford supposedly stole bats and gloves and tried to sell them, and “repeatedly hounded” his teammates for their equipment.

Sanford was also accused by fans of accepting money in advance after promising to deliver autographed equipment that was not always his. When fans began claiming Sanford had defrauded them, the minor leaguer deactivated his Twitter account.

This was not necessarily an easy decision for the Yankees, as Sanford was a legitimate prospect. The team drafted him in the third round in 2019, and he hit 16 home runs with a .285 average at A-ball in 2021. He was viewed as a notable hitting prospect who could play both corner outfield spots.

At times, people who do have access to the locker room get caught trying to steal something. That usually isn’t a player, though, especially one stealing from his teammates. The fact that the Yankees saw fit to release Sanford shows how serious the allegations were.