Yankees could have surprising Opening Day starter in their infield?

March 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Aaron Boone at a press conference

The New York Yankees may be ready to turn to a player who is barely even old enough to legally drink.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reported Friday that Yankees phenom Anthony Volpe is getting support from “high-level voices” in his bid to win the team’s starting shortstop job for Opening Day. Kuty adds that the 21-year-old Volpe has put himself in a stronger position than many had expected.

Volpe was a first-round pick by the Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft (No. 30 overall). He was a non-roster invite to spring training this year but has been absolutely smoking it. Volpe just produced his third home run of the spring on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently had high praise for Volpe as well.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com shared that Volpe, should he win the starting job on Opening Day, would be the youngest Yankee to do so since none other than Derek Jeter (in 1996).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa got 142 starts at shortstop for the Yankees last season but was largely underwhelming. Oswald Peraza is also an option at short. But it sounds like Volpe (who was part of the reason the Yankees didn’t pursue a couple of star free agent shortstops) could have the upper hand over both those guys right now.

