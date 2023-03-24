Yankees could have surprising Opening Day starter in their infield?

The New York Yankees may be ready to turn to a player who is barely even old enough to legally drink.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reported Friday that Yankees phenom Anthony Volpe is getting support from “high-level voices” in his bid to win the team’s starting shortstop job for Opening Day. Kuty adds that the 21-year-old Volpe has put himself in a stronger position than many had expected.

Volpe was a first-round pick by the Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft (No. 30 overall). He was a non-roster invite to spring training this year but has been absolutely smoking it. Volpe just produced his third home run of the spring on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

All eyes are on Anthony Volpe, who just homered to center field, his third home run of the spring. pic.twitter.com/fdIz9xGQLm — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 24, 2023

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently had high praise for Volpe as well.

Aaron Boone says Anthony Volpe is "very much in the running" to crack the Opening Day roster pic.twitter.com/JKlxsVEs6r — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 16, 2023

Sarah Langs of MLB.com shared that Volpe, should he win the starting job on Opening Day, would be the youngest Yankee to do so since none other than Derek Jeter (in 1996).

in case you were starting to get curious… Anthony Volpe will be 21 years & 336 days old on Opening Day the last Yankees player that young to start on Opening Day: 1996 Derek Jeter, at 21 years & 281 days old — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 24, 2023

Isiah Kiner-Falefa got 142 starts at shortstop for the Yankees last season but was largely underwhelming. Oswald Peraza is also an option at short. But it sounds like Volpe (who was part of the reason the Yankees didn’t pursue a couple of star free agent shortstops) could have the upper hand over both those guys right now.