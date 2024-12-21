Yankees’ projected lineup gets boost with Paul Goldschmidt

The New York Yankees on Saturday agreed to a 1-year deal with free agent Paul Goldschmidt, which should help them improve at the first base spot. Though Goldschmidt is in decline, he still should be able to give the team more production than they got at the position out of Anthony Rizzo and Ben Rice last season.

Goldschmidt is also the Yankees’ second offensive addition to the lineup this offseason, and the second former NL MVP they have added. The team’s batting lineup is looking pretty good as they attempt to replace Juan Soto.

Talkin’ Yanks projected the Yankees’ lineup like this:

1) Anthony Volpe, SS

2) Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

3) Aaron Judge, RF

4) Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

5) Cody Bellinger, CF

6) Giancarlo Stanton, DH

7) Austin Wells, C

8) Jasson Dominguez, LF

9) Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

The Yankees could also move Bellinger up to leadoff or put Stanton in the cleanup spot, especially if he hits like he did in the 2024 postseason.

The Yankees might not be done yet either. They could look to upgrade the third base position with Alex Bregman on the market, or more realistically, by trading for Nolan Arenado.

One thing is for sure with the Yankees: after making it to the World Series in 2024, they want to return in 2025 and are determined to remain strong despite losing Soto.