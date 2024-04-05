Yankees reunite with their former infielder

The New York Yankees are going for a sequel.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Yankees are reuniting with veteran infielder Rougned Odor. Reportedly, the two sides have agreed to a minor-league contract with an opt-out after July 1.

Odor, 30, already played for the Yankees during the 2021 season. He has always been known as a strong power bat who was once a 30 home-run hitter for the Texas Rangers. But in recent years, Odor’s strikeouts have gone way up and his batting average has gone way down. In 59 games for the San Diego Padres last season, Odor hit a brutal .203 with four home runs and 18 RBIs before being DFA’d in July.

Granted, the Yankees are hurting for depth in the infield right now with DJ LeMahieu (foot fracture) and Oswald Peraza (shoulder) currently on IL. Odor, though he will have some fences to mend with a new Yankees teammate, could be useful for them as a situational platoon bat.