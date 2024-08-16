Former Yankees standout gets DFA’d by his new team

A former standout player for the New York Yankees is still not having much success elsewhere in the AL.

The Detroit Tigers announced on Friday that they have designated veteran infielder Gio Urshela for assignment. LHP Easton Lucas is also being DFA’d as Detroit calls up infielders Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney from AAA Toledo.

Urshela, 32, used to be a strong contributor for the Yankees, hitting .314 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs in the 2019 season. But after being traded by the Yankees as part of the ill-fated Josh Donaldson deal in 2022, Urshela has struggled to find a home. He spent 2022 with the Minnesota Twins, played out 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels, and then signed with the Tigers over the offseason.

Though Urshela’s power has mostly been M.I.A. this season, he was still batting an acceptable .243 with five homers and 37 RBIs over 92 games for Detroit this year. But the 59-63 Tigers, who are 7.5 games back of a playoff spot, appear to be prioritizing their younger infielders for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. That said, the righty-hitting Urshela could still have something left to offer to a contender (with a particularly apt one having shown interest in him last offseason).