Yankees share big news on Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees shared some big news on Tuesday regarding the status of Anthony Rizzo.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Rizzo would be shut down for the rest of the season.

Anthony Rizzo will be shut down for the season, Aaron Boone said. He is continuing to make cognitive improvements but they are running out of time to bring him back this year. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 5, 2023

Rizzo has not played since August 1, when he went 1-for-4 in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay. The team announced two days later that Rizzo had been placed on the injured list due to post-concussion syndrome.

Interestingly, the Yankees discovered a little over two months later that Rizzo had suffered a concussion following a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. during a May 28 game. Rizzo had been tested for a concussion after that game but was cleared to return. However, his play was abysmal, as he was batting just .172 with only 1 home run after the concussion. He had batted .304 with 11 home runs prior to the concussion.

Rizzo now will have several months to recover prior to the start of spring training. His Yankees entered Tuesday 68-69 and have lacked some thump in their offense.